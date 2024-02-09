DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00117132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00021399 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007532 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

