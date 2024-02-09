Dejitaru Tsuka Hits 24 Hour Volume of $653,131.05 (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $653,131.05 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.02849925 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $682,693.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dejitaru Tsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dejitaru Tsuka and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.