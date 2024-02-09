Delano Ladd Sells 2,499 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delano Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00.

Shares of HQY traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 441,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

