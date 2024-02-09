Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 2,401 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,876. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

