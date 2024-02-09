Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 3,099 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned about 0.46% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.2 %

CBRL stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.