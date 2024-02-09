Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 335 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

