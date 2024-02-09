Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $2,814,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 685,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 806,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,560. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

