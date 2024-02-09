Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,940,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,990. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

