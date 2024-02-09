Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $22.25 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,667,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $11,326,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $243.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,661. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

