Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,666 shares of company stock worth $9,033,380. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:WM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. 1,583,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $190.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.