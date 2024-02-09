Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,102,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. 5,972,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,014. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average is $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.