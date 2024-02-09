Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 185 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $67.00. 1,024,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,148. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

