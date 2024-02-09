Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 462 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 1,611,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

