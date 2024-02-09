Deming Xiao Sells 859 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $13.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $750.11. 383,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $609.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.