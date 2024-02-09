Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.0 million-$553.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.5 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. 4,101,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.69.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

