Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.0 million-$553.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.5 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 4,101,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,721. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Turbine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 604.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.