Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

