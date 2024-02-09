Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. Diodes has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Get Diodes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

View Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.