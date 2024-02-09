Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.54

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 58842603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 122.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

