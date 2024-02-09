Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.90 and last traded at $85.90. 713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.
