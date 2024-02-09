Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. 2,316,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,665. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

