DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

