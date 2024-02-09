dYdX (DYDX) Price Reaches $3.07 on Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $78.47 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dYdX has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00006481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 536,043,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

