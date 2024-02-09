Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,150. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,008.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

