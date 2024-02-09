Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Eastgate Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Eastgate Biotech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 138,350 shares changing hands.

Eastgate Biotech Trading Up 479,900.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Eastgate Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgate Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgate Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.