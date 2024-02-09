EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $36,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $91,926,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $64,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

EGP traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $186.05. 236,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,426. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.77.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.