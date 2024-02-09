Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lifted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.96. 1,557,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $278.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

