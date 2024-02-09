eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.43. 5,096,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.