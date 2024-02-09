Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.12% of Ecolab worth $56,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.72. 995,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,872. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.06.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

