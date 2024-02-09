Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE EPC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. 523,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

