Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.0 %

EPC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 98,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,975. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.