Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.200-12.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.4 billion-$41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.4 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $621.81.

LLY stock opened at $735.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $742.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 77.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

