Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.81.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $740.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $616.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $745.70. The firm has a market cap of $702.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

