Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.49

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $18.66. Eltek shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 151,521 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Eltek Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $110.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Eltek had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eltek in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eltek by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eltek during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Recommended Stories

