Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.17.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 779.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

