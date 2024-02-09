Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %
Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.17.
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
