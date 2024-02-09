Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

