Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on EMR
Insider Activity
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.