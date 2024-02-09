Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Energizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.