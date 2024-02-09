Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ENR stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 114.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

