Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 4,396,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

