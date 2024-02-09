EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $827.53 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $827.53 million and $120.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001873 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,116,785,557 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,785,556 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

