EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.99

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.99 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 166.50 ($2.09). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 23,629 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.34. The firm has a market cap of £49.30 million, a P/E ratio of 445.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

