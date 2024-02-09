Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.18. 838,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,918. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.66. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $255.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

