ERC20 Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 141.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. ERC20 has a market cap of $142.74 million and approximately $73,489.72 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 883.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015791 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.13 or 1.00022104 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00193188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.05229771 USD and is up 335.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $47,658.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

