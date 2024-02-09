ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 9th.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect ESSA Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 542,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,153. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $461.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 23,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 784,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

