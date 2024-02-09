Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

EEFT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

