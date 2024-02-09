Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Shares Down 4.9%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.28. 97,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,535,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVAX. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

