Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Exeo Entertainment Price Performance
About Exeo Entertainment
Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. The company has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.
