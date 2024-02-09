Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.83. 459,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 414,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYEN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

