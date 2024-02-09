Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 8.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 164,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 253,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.58, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Falco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.